The FIBArk Board of Directors announced that Sun Valley Rides, the carnival scheduled to be in Salida for the festival, has decided to leave.
“They are leaving due to these few individuals' inability to adapt to this once-a-year event,” according to a press release. “Our board has been working all day to resolve this, but due to the continued animosity by a resident on East Sackett, the carnival has decided to leave.”
The board stated they have sold “thousands of presale tickets that we are activating making a plan to refund.”
The board will let purchasers know how to get a refund at a later date.
The press release stated, “We are actively working on an alternative plan for kids and again are going to return all monies collected for the sacred all-day pass.”
“The challenges of our ever-changing town and new residents make planning for everyone pretty challenging, including our volunteer board and the things we bring in to make it what it is.”
The inability of a couple of residents and business owners to work with the carnival have resulted in the disappointment of thousands of children. This carnival also raises a substantial amount of money for the FIBArk Whitewater Festival and Community Paddling Program that we will lose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.