Beth Helmke, Chaffee County public affairs officer, reported by press release Tuesday the May 22 death of an inmate from the Chaffee County Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office learned of her death on June 10. She was receiving inpatient hospital care in Colorado Springs for COVID-19.
The inmate is identified as a 71-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus on April 13 at the county jail.
Helmke wrote that the death is believed to be related to complications from a coronavirus infection contracted by the inmate at the jail.
She wrote that the inmate was not in the care or custody of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office at the time of death.
After the woman tested positive she was housed in a COVID-19 isolation pod within the jail where she received on-site care through the sheriff’s medical staff.
The woman was then transferred to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center for care on April 16 and again on April 20, when she was admitted for care and released from custody on no-cost personal recognizance bonds. She was later transferred to the Front Range for medical care.
The detention center currently houses 35 inmates.
(0) comments
