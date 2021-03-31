Baby yellow chicks,
White tiny rabbits, too,
Means spring is arriving,
With much happiness anew.
Ready for new changes,
Time moving forward, again,
This season bringing warmth,
Thankful for a beginning plan.
Plans that have been put on hold,
Plans that have waited,
Plans to feel renewed once more,
Making new plans that are created.
Jesus’s Father had great plans for Him,
That He would die and be lifted from His grave,
Giving His Son up for us,
That we might rejoice and be saved,
Easter is a new beginning plan,
Inside our heart and mind,
Bringing positive thoughts and deeds,
To help us flourish and be kind.
Linda Andersen,
Buena Vista
