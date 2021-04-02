Chaffee County League of Women Voters will host an online “Drinks and Dialogue” event: “Combatting Voter Suppression in the Rural West: Where the streets have no name, the people have no vote,” from 5:30-7 p.m. April 7, via Zoom.
Ali Vallarta, Rural Utah Project Development Director will present on how the project is working to empower rural voters and dismantle barriers to voting in rural areas.
The project has been working in partnership with the Navajo Nation to assign GPS based street addresses to ensure correct precinct assignment for voting and increase access to emergency services on the Navajo reservation.
In addition, working with the Navajo organizing team, the Rural Utah Project worked to increase turnout for both local and national elections with striking results a press release stated.
The discussion will allow participants to hear more about the project’s creative strategies, learn from their best practices, and to borrow ideas for voter access work in Colorado’s own rural and Indigenous communities.
Subjects Vallarta will address include:
• Mission of Rural Utah Project in empowering rural underrepresented communities and their theory of change.
• Rural Addressing Program to create plus code addresses for rural homes.
• Voter registration efforts and outcomes of the Rural Arizona Project ahead of the 2020 election.
• Hyper-local organizing to affect county and municipal races.
• Current projects to address voter suppression in rural communities.
To register and obtain a link to the Zoom meeting visit lwvchaffeecounty.org.
