To help landowners create defensible space around their homes, Chaffee Chips will coordinate free neighborhood slash removal and chipping services in four geographic areas this year.
The countywide wildfire mitigation program reduces the threat of wildfire by helping homeowners remove potential fire fuels.
Property owners in the service areas are asked to cut and clear brush and trees before the event and pile them at their curbs.
Last year, 185 homeowners created nearly 500 piles of wood slash that were chipped on-site or hauled to the county landfill by Chaffee County Fire Protection District firefighters.
The 2021 service dates are:
• Game Trail-West Side on Aug. 27-29
• Mesa Antero Estates on Sept. 17-19
• Shavano Front-Weldon Creek, Eureka Ranch, Hayden Springs, Eagle Moon on Oct. 1-3
• Methodist Mountain-East Side on Oct. 15-17
New this year, Chaffee Chips is requiring homeowners to register their slash piles.
“We had more participation than anticipated last year, which is a great challenge to have but for better efficiency we’re requiring an easy online registration,” said J.T. Shaver with the Colorado State Forest Service. “This ensures that everyone’s slash piles are removed.”
Property owners can get detailed information about how to treat their property by requesting a free assessment from a state forester. Call 719-539-2579 to schedule an appointment. Colorado State Forest Service also provides a new video explaining what to do in your Home Ignition Zone to protect your home and structures from wildfire. It is available on the Chaffee Chips webpage https://envisionchaffeecounty.org/chaffee-chips/.
Chaffee Chips service locations are chosen by the Envision Forest Health Council, based on Fuel Treatment Priority areas outlined in the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
The plan maps where to treat both public and private lands to cut the risk wildfire poses to community assets in half by 2030. The long-term goal is to treat up to 30,000 acres in the county. About a third of the acres are privately owned.
“Chaffee Chips was very successful last year removing fuels and helping communities work together to reduce the risk of wildfires spreading, but we still have a lot of mitigation to do in Chaffee County,” Shaver said.
Chaffee County Fire has trailers available for all landowners who want to reduce the threat of fire on their property. Call 719-395-6545 and the district will drop off a trailer to fill with wood slash and then haul it away. The cost is $50 for residents in the fire district and $75 for those located outside the district.
To view maps of lots included in the 2021 Chaffee Chips service areas and to register your slash piles, or get more information about the service, visit envisionchaffeecounty.org/chaffee-chips.
Chaffee Chips is funded by Chaffee Common Ground and Colorado State Forest Service grants.
