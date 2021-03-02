Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Beef and sweet peppers, steamed brown rice, orange spiced carrots, grapefruit half and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Chili relleno casserole, corn and zucchini Mexicana, whole wheat tortilla, salsa, tossed salad with lemon wedge and plums.
Friday: Spinach lasagna, seasoned green beans, salad with light Italian dressing, a banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Shepherd’s pie.
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich.
Thursday: Nachos.
Monday: Macaroni and cheese.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe.
Wednesday: Lasagna.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup.
Monday: Hamburger.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Chicken corn chowder.
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs.
Thursday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich.
Monday: Teriyaki chicken bowl.
