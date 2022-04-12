Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Sloppy joe on a bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and carrots and an apple.
Thursday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, green bean amandine, cranberry mold, pecan pie and a whole wheat dinner roll.
Friday: No meal.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Cheese pizza.
Wednesday: Chili with cinnamon roll.
Thursday: Chicken lo mein bowl.
Monday: Sloppy joe.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich.
Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito.
Thursday: Chili with cinnamon roll.
Monday: Nachos.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Nachos.
Wednesday: Checker chili and crackers.
Thursday: Cheesy breadstick with marinara sauce.
Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich.
