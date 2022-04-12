Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.

Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.

Today: Sloppy joe on a bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and carrots and an apple.

Thursday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, green bean amandine, cranberry mold, pecan pie and a whole wheat dinner roll.

Friday: No meal.

Salida School District

All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.

Longfellow Elementary

Tuesday: Cheese pizza.

Wednesday: Chili with cinnamon roll.

Thursday: Chicken lo mein bowl.

Monday: Sloppy joe.

Salida Middle School

Tuesday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich.

Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito.

Thursday: Chili with cinnamon roll.

Monday: Nachos.

Salida High School

Tuesday: Nachos.

Wednesday: Checker chili and crackers.

Thursday: Cheesy breadstick with marinara sauce.

Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich.

