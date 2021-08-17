The Salida Hospital District board of directors will hear a proposal for Jane’s Place from Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center CEO Robert Morasko at its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Directors will also hear a report from urologist Dr. Cole Weidel.
Board President Debbie Farrell will lead a review of board bylaws.
The board will also hear reports from Chief of Staff Dr. Joshua Visitacion, Vice President of Fiscal Services Leslie Fagerberg, Morasko and committee reports from board members Jeff Post Tom Eve and Harry Payton.
The board will adjourn to executive session to discuss medical staff credentials, risk management and grievance report, COVID-19 mitigation, real property negotiations, senior living and provider agreement.
To attend the meeting remotely visit https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/92262390876?pwd=TjU3OHo5SkhmZFZhRk5ZTTA3aU1jZz09
Meeting ID: 922 6239 0876
Passcode: 413016.
