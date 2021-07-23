QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, email pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: A reader asks, can you help me get past my hesitancy to socialize, even if I am fully vaccinated?
ANSWER: We each must re-enter society as we are comfortable. And we each have different circumstances, medical or social, so there’s no one right solution. Here is my thinking:
Recently the reader attended an outdoor neighborhood picnic. He knew most of the people were fully vaccinated, but he found himself seated next to a new neighbor. When asked if she was fully vaccinated, the neighbor said she had her first shot and was scheduled to get the next. The reader promptly moved a few feet away. As the neighbor couldn’t remember which shot she had gotten or why she had delayed waiting to begin vaccination, the reader wasn’t even sure she was telling the truth about being partially vaccinated.
First, let’s consider the fact that the reader is fully vaccinated and his chance of getting a breakthrough case is low. Based on initial clinical trials from last summer, current national CDC data and local county data, his chances of developing COVID-19 are less than 5 percent.
Additionally, chances are likely lower at an outdoor gathering. The virus is best spread indoors when windows are closed and ventilation is poor. When breakthrough cases happen, they tend to be milder and result in fewer hospitalizations and deaths. As of yesterday, Chaffee County Public Health dashboard numbers show 30 breakthrough cases since February.
My simplest advice is to socialize outside and stay at a distance from people whose vaccine status is unknown to you or you know are not vaccinated.
The same applies to going to the store or anywhere else where there are people you do not know. If you feel hesitant, mask up and keep your distance. This is especially true if you take medications or have a medical condition that puts you at risk for a decreased immune response.
QUESTION: What is the current thinking on boosters?
ANSWER: The answer about need for a booster is constantly changing. A month ago I would have said we likely would need a booster in six to 12 months. Recent data shows sustained antibody levels from people who were fully vaccinated in clinical trials last summer for mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna. This would mean it might be several years before a booster is necessary for most people.
However, given recent spread of the Delta variant, need for a booster may be forthcoming. At this time, if you are fully vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna you have about 90 percent immunity against the Delta variant as well as Alpha from the UK and Beta from South Africa. If you had only one shot of either of these vaccines, you are less than 30 percent covered. If you got J&J vaccine, coverage is less than 70 percent. There is conversation as to whether those who got J&J and are older or have medical problems might want to get the two-shot series by either Pfizer or Moderna. That decision might be best considered with your medical provider.
At this point, we do not know if the Delta variant will further change and find a way to escape the vaccine. In that case a booster specifically targeting a new or modified variant will be in our futures.
QUESTION: Miscarriages and infertility: Several rumors are going around that vaccines cause miscarriages and infertility in both men and women.
ANSWER: There is absolutely no clinical data to support miscarriages or infertility in people who have been fully vaccinated. Both the CDC and WHO and a recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine, looking at 35,000 women, did not find any safety signals in those who were fully vaccinated. That means vaccines do not cause any increases in miscarriages or infertility.
QUESTION: A reader asks about comments on social media that the vaccine will result in decreased libido.
ANSWER: Immediately following vaccination, many people experience flu-like symptoms for a few days. During that short period, people may feel like using the bedroom just for sleeping. But after that time passes, there is no clinical evidence of a change in libido for men or women.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID and vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies will be getting small shipments of vaccines in the near future. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on county public health web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/COVID-19-updates/COVID-19-vaccine/
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BVDrug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s), Valley-Wide Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.