The Order of the Sons of Italy Lodge No. 1309 is accepting applications until April 1 for a $500 scholarship to high school seniors.
The organization offers the scholarship every spring to graduates of Salida High School or Horizons Exploratory Academy, to be used toward college or a trade/vocational school, according to press release.
Students must be graduating in May and must be of Italian heritage. Applicants are asked to complete a personal statement, giving a brief history of their Italian heritage, why they are proud to be Italian Americans and why they deserve the scholarship.
Students should include their name, address, email and phone number, as well as their personal statement, grade point average and high school records, showing the classes they took while in high school.
Students should email their information to mlpuj6@gmail.com, including “Sons of Italy Scholarship” in the subject line.
Another option is to submit their application and documents to counselors at Salida High School.
The review committee will evaluate all applications after April 1. A scholarship winner will be chosen and contacted by May 1.
For more information call 720-621-9037 or email mlpuj6@gmail.com.
