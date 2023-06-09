An evening of dark sky viewing and education to support International Dark Sky Park Certification for Browns Canyon National Monument will take place at 6:30 p.m. June 18 at Hecla Junction, at the end of CR 194.
A $10 parking fee is required, and carpooling is suggested, according to a press release.
Attendees are encouraged to take a camera or smartphone if they want to photograph the spectacular night sky.
Lars Leber, a professional photographer, and Erick Miller, a dark sky photographer, will provide information about equipment setup and settings.
The event is limited to 10 attendees, and a participation confirmation must be emailed to erickmiller@hotmail.com. Any questions can be included in the email. Weather-related changes will also be emailed.
