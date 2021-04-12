Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt has been reappointed to the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservation Board.
The board was founded in 1958 to develop and operate the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, along with the Colorado Bureau of Reclamation.
The project helps to provide supplemental water supply and provide flood control for southeastern Colorado.
Every year it imports an average of 58,000 acre feet of water from the headwaters of the Fryingpan River to the Arkansas River.
“The Fry-Ark Project has a huge impact in Chaffee County,” Felt said. “The supplemental water we contract for each year supports local agriculture, municipal water supplies, and well augmentation in the rural parts of the county.
“In addition, the Voluntary Flow Management Program has provided a more reliable summer river flow for our recreation economy while also modifying the spring flow regime to support the fishery.”
