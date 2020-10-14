Couples make AVHS challenge

Two couples are challenging the community and matching donations to Ark-Valley Humane Society during the month of October.
For every contribution donated during the month, Greg and Ruth Phillips and Bob and Sarah McMahon are matching 50 percent to a maximum contribution of $7,000.
Greg Phillips said AVHS provides many vital services for pets and pet owners in our community.
The shelter is committed to live release for animals and currently has a 95 percent live release rate, he said.
AVHS reported a live release rate of 98 percent for 2019. Out of 651 animals received in 2019, 194 were reunited with their families, 390 were adopted and 10 were humanely euthanized for severe medical or behavioral reasons.
Phillips said AVHS provides other community services such as spay-neuter opportunities, microchip implantation, free pet food for needy families, TNR (Trap, Neuter, Return) a program for feral cats, crematory services for deceased pets and other services.
“We are supporting AVHS because we are lifetime lovers of animals and have always tried to support their well being in any way we can. Supporting AVHS is by far the best way to support the needy animals in our community,” Phillips said.
The McMahons have similar reasons for their support of the shelter.
“AVHS fills a critical need in our community,” said Sarah McMahon, “Pets are sometimes lost or found, and their humans need to be found.”
Sometimes the home they are in is the best place for them but their humans need a little help with pet food or other aid she said.
McMahon said sometimes pets need a temporary shelter because of mandatory evacuations or other emergencies. AVHS is there to help with any and all of those situations.
“Bob and I love animals. We want to share what we have by financially supporting AVHS and the homeless animals they care for,” McMahon said.
“Through the donation matching campaign, we can leverage our support by encouraging others to make contributions and in the end, we can help so many more animals,” she said.
The total amount of donations will be reported at the end of the campaign.
Donations can be sent to PO Box 1335, Buena Vista, CO 81211 or donate online at ark-valley.org.
Donors are asked to write “Fall Matching Campaign” on the memo line of their checks, or online click “Fall Matching Campaign” under Reason for Gift.
