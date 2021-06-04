Hallmark Ranch Alpacas, 9518 Colo. 291 in Salida will host an Open Ranch Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The public is invited to meet and learn about the alpacas in person.
Alpacas, cousins to llamas and vicuñas are raised for their fine fleece.
Alpaca yarn and roving are often used by fiber artists, knitters, spinners and felters to create art and wearables.
Ranch owners Nelson and Peggy Reininger have been involved in the alpaca industry for more than ten years and currently raise 32 alpacas on their Salida ranch.
Activities include a spinning demonstration by a local fiber artist using alpaca fleece and an opportunity to sign up for a future crochet class.
Light refreshments will be served and a free take-home gift for kids will be available while the supply lasts.
For directions and more information, visit hallmarkranchalpacas.com.
