Colorado Mountain College is offering emergency financial assistance to students demonstrating need because of COVID-19 but who haven’t previously received support.
In addition to the CMC Foundation’s No Barriers Fund, which provides emergency aid up to $500 per student, a new fund is now available thanks to a recent state grant, the college reported in a press release.
Called the Ayuda Fund, or “help” in Spanish, the emergency funding is being offered to students needing to pay for academic expenses related to disruptions caused by the pandemic. The maximum amount given per student is $1,500.
Yesenia Arreola, CMC executive director of student affairs strategic projects and initiatives, said the Ayuda Fund is made possible by the Colorado Department of Higher Education with funds from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. The college received $105,000 to distribute to students through the fund. In total, 12 Colorado colleges and universities received $1 million in emergency aid to students.
To qualify for funding, students must not have previously received an award from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act or the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). Students need to be enrolled in credit classes, or be in an English as a second language or high school equivalency program at CMC during the fall 2020 or spring 2021 semesters. Students also need to qualify for in-state or in-district tuition and demonstrate financial need as a result of the pandemic.
For more information or to apply for the Ayuda Fund, contact Arreola at yarreola@coloradomtn.edu, email COSI@coloradomtn.edu or visit coloradomtn.edu/scholarships/ayuda-fund/.
For more information on the CMC Foundation’s No Barriers Fund, visit cmcfoundation.org.
