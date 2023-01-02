The Wilcox men took first, second and third place Sunday at the New Year’s Day 5K race hosted by Salida Parks and Recreation, with Elijah, 18, finishing first with a time of 17 minutes, 34 seconds, Zeke, 15, finishing second at 17:40 and their father, Kenny, finishing third at 18:25.
Elijah, who graduated from Salida High School last year, is currently studying at the Air Force Academy, while Zeke is a sophomore at the high school, where their father is the cross-country head coach.
Elijah said he thought the race had “pretty perfect conditions,” while Zeke said he thought it was fun.
Mercedes Sieglecaither finished first in the women’s division with a time of 20:34. She described the race as “great and unexpected,” saying she spent most of the race “chasing a choo choo the whole way,” referring to Don Stocks, who finished just ahead of her at 20:20.
While 100 runners registered for the race, only 92 finished.
Darryll Fry, 83, was the oldest male in the race and finished 79th with a time of 44:45. Adelaide Leavens, 62, was the oldest female finishing with a time of 31:38 in 46th place.
