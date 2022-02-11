Chaffee County Democrats will caucus virtually at 1 p.m. March 5, followed by their assembly at 3 p.m. with Zoom opening at 12:30 p.m.
All caucus attendees are eligible to attend the assembly.
JoAnne Allen, communications chair, said in a press release that, because the candidates are unopposed, the assembly will nominate P.T. Wood for county commissioner, Jeff Graf for county coroner and Lori Mitchell for county clerk and recorder.
Preregistration is required. Registered Democrats can sign up to receive a Zoom link to the event at chaffeecountydemocrats.org.
