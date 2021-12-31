Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., will host free monthly legal self-help clinics for those who have no attorney, beginning Jan. 12.
Clinics will be offered from 2-5 p.m. on the second Wednesday each month, a press release stated.
Volunteer attorneys will help participants through a computer link. The attorneys can help fill out forms and explain the process and procedures for a variety of civil legal issues.
Call the library at 719-539-4826 to sign up.
The clinics are supported by the Access to Justice Committee along with the local bar and courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.