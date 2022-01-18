by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce named A Church Inc. as its January Business of the Month.
A Church is a community project that works to promote connection and provide an open space for nonprofits, civic groups and individuals working for positive change.
In 2016, local residents Sheree and Kurt Beddingfield purchased the old First Baptist Church building with a plan to preserve the existing building while supporting community arts, recreation, social service and education efforts.
They said they envisioned an inclusive gathering space that could be used for organizing, for celebration, for mourning and connecting with others.
A Church is a registered nonprofit with a unique position – faith in community and promotion of spiritual diversity.
A Church is a meeting hub for several nonprofit groups, including the Community Equity Coalition, Adult Children of Alcoholics, Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging, Holiday Community Christmas Drive, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Latinos Unidos of Chaffee County and Colorado TINTS.
A Church has contributed several mini-grants to local nonprofit groups to help offset rental expenses.
This past year A Church conducted a toiletries drive that served the men’s and women’s shelters, the Central Colorado Humanists’ toiletries distribution and First Presbyterian Church.
A Church is also focused on creating a safe and inclusive space for events such as community game night, The Gatherings, Salida High School Bike Club, Yoga for Teens, KHEN Radio, Clark Productions, live music, Dia De Los Muertos and a youth music practice space.
