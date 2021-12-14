Dear Santa,
How are you and the reindeer did, you life the cookie from last year! This time I would like an oculus Quest 2nd and a head set for it. Please.
Merry Christmas,
Leyton Atkinson
Dear Santa,
I would like to have Covid go aWay. Also I woud like a cozy blaneket (1). Typwriter ribbon. Paper. A bathroom at the shed (cabin). Waffels to be hear for christmas (not outside). Are house remodeld more phepae and her unicorn books.
Amalia
Dear Santa,
My name is lalla. I am 4 years old. This year I have been very good, mostly good and a little naughty.
I would like a truck clinic road.
Your friend, Lalla
Dear Santa,
I would like a mickey mouse, Nightmare Freddy, Nightmare Chika, Nightmare Boniey, a Pennywise, Sunrise, Moon drop, a stuffed fox, sicky guys Blue, Big Bear.
I’ve been a Good Boy.
Love, Jace
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy dinosaur, a zombie that blastes things. I would also like a skeleton a santa toy, box of yarn.
Emmy
Dear Santa,
Can I pleas have a puppy?
Mimi Waters
Dear Santa,
I would like thes things listed below! try your best to get most of them. If you don’t get them all that is fine. One more thing, please and thank you!
1. A candle!
2. A owl stuffy!
Yours truly,
Auretta
Manzanares
Dear Santa,
I Hope you bring me a lot of Presents!
Jude
Dear Santa,
My name is Penelope. I am 71/2 years old. This year I have been mostly good. For Christmas I want a glow in the dark plushy, I need new glovs for winter, I’d wear Christmas pajamas and I’ll read the night before Christmas. Other things I’d like if you have room in your sleight; a barby set & a bell from a raindeer.
Your friend,
Penelope
Dear Santa,
My name is Luna Buchanan. I am 2 years old. I have lived in Salida my whole life. This year I have been a little naughty (I am 2 years old). For Christmas I want Baby Shark! I need winter clothes (size 2-3T), I’d wear some cute new bots (7 1/2) and I’ll read the anything, I love books. Other things I’d like if you have room in your sleigh; Disney gift cards for my trip and hair bows.
Your friend,
Luna and Mommy too
Dear Santa,
My name is Lilly H. I am 6 years old. I have lived in Salida for four years. This year I have been mostly good. For Christmas I want L.o.L. dols, I need shoes (11-11 1/2), I’d wear a Christmas dress and I’ll read a Unicorn book. Other things I’d like if you have room in your sleigh; Pokemon PJs and unicorn paint set.
Your friend,
Lilly
Dear Santa,
I would like;
1. puppy dog
2. The Babysitters club siries
3. Purse
4. American girl doll lea
5. candle
6. barbie
7. tiny back pack
From,
Leona
Der Santa,
I hav bin gob this yar. Hopflle we mov in after chrismas.
Love,
Owen
Dear Santa,
Can you get me a ukulele
Elena Anderson
Dear Santa,
I would likea book that tels you how to get evry power pleas.
Love,
Elodie
Dear Santa and all the elves,
Christmas List!!!!
1. A puppie or any animal. Not a stuffed animal
2. New bedding including a comfiter
3. My own art supply kit and Haley is not allowed to touch it.
4. Science kit
5. A lot of figits for my figit droom
6. A lot of magic stuff
7. Maby shelves
8. Things for my toys to be stored In
I don’t care if you don’t give me any thing for Christmas all I want is for my sister to be nice to me But if you get me one of these things I would be really greatfull But maby not the things for my toys to be stored in Maby dont get me that But all the other stuff I want. But I think that I am on nice list but if I am on the bad list then give me choal I would think that would be cool to have.
Love,
Sara Nay
P.S. I am not really wanting any thing.
Hi Santa!
For Christmas I would like Prodigy membership, skateboard, roller blades, Dots, the claw musical arcade game, mini packman, blue wireless activity smart watch, giant piano mat, real acoustic guitar, LED lighted ski scooter, lightning storm STEM light, arts & crafts mega creativity case, chalk it up wearable art Tshirt, easy balance adjustable stilts, tetherball tennis,
Charlotte Brooks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.