A Jefferson man was killed in a snowmobile accident near the summit of Cottonwood Pass Tuesday.
Robert E. Welland, 68, was riding his snowmobile with a group of people when he went out of sight of the group, a sheriff’s office press release stated.
When a group member went back for him, Welland was found with the machine overturned and on top him.
The other rider pulled the machine off of him.
Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office received a distress signal about 11:09 a.m. advising of the snowmobile accident and an unconscious male in the Cottonwood Pass area.
Chaffee County Search and Rescue North and Chaffee EMS responded near the summit of Cottonwood Pass and contacted the snowmobilers in the area.
Several people attempted CPR; however, Welland was pronounced dead at the scene.
Joshua Schwenzfeier of CCSAR-N said the operation took a couple of hours.
Three search and rescue members used their snowmobiles to help shuttle responders in and out of the rescue area and help with the extracation, while three to four members assisted with logistics at incident command in Buena Vista.
Welland’s body was transported to the Chaffee County coroner’s office in Salida.
