Maryanne Zebrowski, 85, of Nathrop, died May 1, 2021, at Heart of The Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She was born June 11, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois to Frank and Anna Lezon.
She was their last surviving child.
Friends and family said she was known for her strong faith and her love for her family and the Colorado mountains she called home.
They said she was adored by all who knew her and will forever live in the hearts of her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Charles; and her daughter, Debbie.
Survivors include her sons Charles (Danene) and Mark (Kendra); her daughter Donna; grandchildren James (Tabby), Christopher (Sarah), Megan (Kirk) and Zachary; and great-grandchildren James and Sean.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held May 10, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison Ave., Buena Vista and her ashes will be interred at Mount St. Francis Columbarium, 7665 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs.
Memorials may be gifted in Maryanne’s name to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, P.O. Box 458, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
