Salida residents may dispose of live Christmas trees at 8551 W. U.S. 50, on the south side of the highway, about ½ mile west of Walmart.
The site will be open until Jan. 18, every weekday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Place trees in designated, marked drop location and make sure to remove all decorations and ornaments before disposal.
For more information, contact Salida Public Works at 719-539-6257.
