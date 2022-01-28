Monarch Mountain will host a terrain park competition for skiers and snowboarders younger than age 18 at 1 p.m. Sunday at its Tilt Terrain Park.
Each participant will receive two runs, judged on style, technique and amplitude, a press release stated. Inverted aerials are not allowed.
The competition is divided into three age groups: 7 and younger, 8-12 and 13-17.
Registration costs $5 per competitor and starts at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Each participant must have a season pass or day ticket and a signed release liability waiver.
“With the recent new snow, Monarch’s terrain parks are in great shape,” said Kathryn Wadsworth, event organizer. “We encourage all of our little jibbers to show off their skills and tricks in the terrain park and take part in this fun competition.”
For more information, contact Wadsworth at 719-530-5013 or kathryn@skimonarch.com.
