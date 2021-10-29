The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will conduct its annual sale of holiday poinsettias and Christmas cacti Nov. 1-20.
This year’s sale will offer 8-inch red or white poinsettias at $31 each and 6½-inch red, white or glitter poinsettias at $16 each. New this year is a 6-inch Christmas cactus in red or white, a press release stated.
For more information and to obtain an order form, visit the League website at lwvchaffeecounty.org. Orders must be received by Nov. 20, and plant pickup is scheduled for Dec. 4.
In lieu of plant purchases the League is also accepting tax-deductible donations. All money raised through the sales and donations is retained by the local League for support of its programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.