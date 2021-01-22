Abby Groover was recognized by Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction for Academic Achievement for Fall 2020 with the honor of being placed on the Dean’s List.
In order to be on the Dean’s List a student needs a 3.50-3.99 grade point average and have completed at minimum 12 credits for the fall term.
Groover, a 2019 graduate of Salida high School, is a college junior pursuing a degree in criminal justice, looking toward a career in law enforcement.
She is the daughter of Salida educators, Lorita and Dewey Groover.
