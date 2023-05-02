The deadline for the Anthony M. “Mickey” Marchase scholarship has been extended until Friday.
The one-time scholarship worth $1,500 is applicable to the college or university of the recipient’s choice, a press release stated.
Salida High School graduating seniors interested in majoring in education and/or music are encouraged to apply.
Contact the Salida High School counselor’s office for details or call Cherith Marchase at 719-239-0295 for application assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.