The Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation is accepting applications until June 23 for scholarships for certified EMT/paramedics or certified nurse assistants to further their education.
The application is open to those who live within or are from the HRRMC service area, which encompasses all of Chaffee, western Fremont, northern Saguache, Custer and Park counties, a press release stated.
Applicants must attend college in fall 2023, pursuing an associate degree or bachelor of science degree in nursing.
To download the guidelines and one-page application, go to hrrmc.com/hrrmc-foundation/foundation-scholarships.
Applications can be emailed to lezlie.burkley@hrrmc.net or sent to the HRRMC Foundation Scholarship Selection Committee, P.O. Box 429, Salida, CO 81201.
For more information, email or call Lezlie Burkley, HRRMC Foundation director, at 719-530-2218.
