by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
COVID-19 has changed everything from physicals to practices and games for student athletes.
The Colorado High School Activities Association outlined the changes recently in its sport bulletins.
Beginning with physicals, COVID-19 specific questions now must be included to determine if an athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, been exposed, had a cough or shortness of breath or experienced a fever with a temperature above 100.3 degrees.
The students must also answer many of the same questions at their daily screenings before practices and games, where their temperature will be taken.
If an individual has a temperature above 100.3 Fahrenheit, or a positive response to the questionnaire, that individual must be removed from the group and their parent or guardian notified.
Equipment must be disinfected after each practice or competition. Likewise, athletes can’t share equipment, like helmets or gloves.
All non-active participants must wear a mask, including coaches, managers, essential workers and medical staff.
Social distancing guidelines go beyond maintaining a 6-foot distance. They also prohibit high-fives, fist and elbow bumps. Handshakes aren’t allowed before or after competitions either.
Postgame gatherings are also prohibited. Spectators will be limited to 25 percent of a facility’s capacity or 50 people, which ever is lower.
For golf, there will be no limit to the number of spectators per player, but they must follow social distancing guidelines.
Spectators may not be on practice facilities prior to their golfer’s tee time, but can meet their golfer near their starting tee to watch them compete. At the completion of the round, spectators are required to proceed directly to their vehicles.
For cross country meets, there are two options for the start this year: a wave start or a time-trial format. With fields limited to 50 athletes per gender at regular season meets, waves can have no more than 25 athletes and must start at least 3 minutes apart.
For time trials, the field should be ranked from fastest to slowest, which is the same as wave starts, and should be spaced by 15-30 yards.
The number of athletes per team will be reduced by one in the post season for more teams to be able to participate, meaning 3A teams will run six athletes instead of seven with the best five times still scoring.
Only the top three teams at regionals, instead of four, will advance to state this year, as well as the top-two runners from non-qualifying teams. State will be capped at 100 runners per gender while regionals will be capped at 75.
Athletes will come to the start line masked and will be required to keep the mask with them throughout the duration of the race.
There will also be no open or JV races allowed at varsity meets.
Some sports may require the contest officials to wear a mask during live competition, but at the least they must wear a mask to and from the court or field and during any coach/official/captain meeting.
In the event of a positive test, Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 must quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. Individuals who have COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.
The complete list of requirements can be found on CHSAANow.com in the individual sport bulletins.
