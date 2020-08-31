Nathan A. Nelson Braly , 46, died suddenly on August 7, 2020, at his home in Houston, Texas.
He was born Feb. 1, 1974, in Kremmling to Alan Braly and Kathleen Nelson.
He was raised in Oak Creek then moved to Steamboat Springs when he was 10.
He played trumpet in the school band. The high point was the band marching on cross country skis, “cleverly” adapted with small wheels, at Disneyland.
He was a busy guy and liked to be kept active. He learned to ski at Mount Werner, played hockey, and all the “ball” sports.
His team was the Denver Broncos.
Mr. Braly enjoyed golf and took the trip of a lifetime earlier this year with friends. They traveled through Ireland for 10 days, playing a different course every day.
He earned a degree in aviation from Oklahoma State University. He had his first solo flight after only 10 hours of training. He obtained a commercial license, as well.
He owned a private plane and cruised to see family, take a vacation or get to some really important sports event.
In 2006 he married his beloved wife, Melissa.
They enjoyed numerous trips to visit Salida and cherished the festivities on Friday night after Thanksgiving.
In 2018 they welcomed their daughter Sasha Knight Braly.
Friends and family said Nathan was “a stellar Da Da and Sasha was the light of his life.”
He founded Houston Roofing & Construction and created friendships and family with co-workers, business associates, and customers.
Friends and family said he brought his energy and passion every day to the business, along with his loyal sidekick Rudy, his black lab.
He loved music and playing guitar, but playing for Sasha and watching her dance was especially joyful for him.
Friends and family said he had a kind heart and made friends easily and during his 46 years, with his personality and sense of humor, Nathan lived a big life.
They said his loss cuts deep for those who knew and loved him and he will be missed more than words can say.
Nathan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Walter E. and Ethel M. Nelson; aunt Eileen Nelson; paternal grandfather, Dr. M.K. Braly and father, Dr. Alan Braly.
Survivors include his wife; his daughter; his mother, Kathleen Nelson, of Austin (formerly of Salida); stepmother, Marilyn Braly; brother John (Alison) Braly; sister Elizabeth (Jason) Burghart; in-laws Jan and Mike Milton; sister-in-law Nicole (Adam) Reynolds, and their children Jillian and Evan; grandmother, Margarita Braly; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Donations can be made in Mr. Braly’s honor to Southeast Texas Labrador Retriever Rescue at txlabrescue.org or to any no kill animal shelter/rescue of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements were with Earthman Funeral Directors of Houston, Texas.
