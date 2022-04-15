Western Fremont Historical Society will host a free “Access Sunday” from 1-4 p.m. April 24 at the society’s history center, 70 CR 56 in Howard.
This month will feature the society’s 67 history notebooks, which highlight Western Fremont County’s pioneers and stories. Visitors will be able to explore the community through the eyes of early settlers and view other exhibits and information about local landmarks, a press release stated.
Tour books, other publications and flash drives of the 67 notebooks will be available for purchase.
