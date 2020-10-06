Chris Curtis and Nicole Cook of Howard are the parents of a son, Huxlee Leo Curtis.
He was born at 5:44 p.m. Sept. 22, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 5 pounds, 8.5 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.
He has two brothers, Kaiden, 14, and Brody, 10.
His grandparents are Kelly Cook of Salida, Penny Matthies of La Junta, Randy Curtis of Salida, and Bill and Kathy Van Dorn of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Great-grandparents are Lois and Lynn Matthies of Salida, Lew and Felicia Brown of Escondido, California, and Mary Beck of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
