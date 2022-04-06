Incumbent Adrian Quintana retained his seat on the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees election Tuesday with a total of 179 votes.
Evalyn Parks and Katherine “Katie” Davis received 152 and 148 votes respectively.
Trustee Darryl Wilson was unable to hang on to his seat, coming in at 138 votes.
Park and Davis will take over the seats of Wilson and Tom Moore, who chose not to run for his seat.
Quintana said he wanted to thank everybody who came out to vote and he looks forward to four more years of providing service to the town of Poncha Springs.
Parks said she was surprised but happy to hear she had won her seat.
Davis said after an absence of 10 years, she is happy to be back in Chaffee County and looks forward to serving her new community of Poncha Springs.
A total of 241 ballots were cast by Poncha Springs residents. On each ballot, three candidates could be chosen.
