The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will host “Beach Bash,” its annual fundraiser and celebration of 26 years of nature education and stewardship, Sept. 1 at River Runners, 24070 CR 301 in Buena Vista.
The event will take place from 5 p.m. “until the stars come out,” a press release stated.
Those who purchase VIP tickets will launch upriver at 4 p.m. and float into the event on rafts, where they will enjoy a champagne welcome upon arrival.
The event will include dinner by Kalamatapit Catering and dancing to Gypsy Cattle Drive, who will play “high-octane gypsy swing with rhythms that borrow from bluegrass, Latin, western swing and Celtic music.” Gypsy Cattle Drive includes Texas fiddle champion and Buena Vista’s Coaltrain Music Academy’s Coleman Smith, bass player Carl Meinecke and guitarist Mark Morris, all of whom are members of Rapidgrass.
The event also features a silent auction that will launch online 10 days prior to the event and continue throughout the evening on Sept. 1. Silent auction items include VIP and general admission tickets to the sold-out Renewal Festival in Buena Vista, three days/two nights in a camper cabin on Lake Vallecito, VIP tickets to the Durango Silverton Railroad, a half-day RZR rental from Collegiate Peaks Offroad, Patagonia gear, and spa and other gift baskets from local businesses.
Tickets cost $150 for the VIP float and preparty; $55 for the gala, including dinner, drinks and entertainment; $20 for kids 6-17; and free for kids younger than 6. Buy tickets at https://garna.networkforgood.com/events/45543-2022-garna-gala.
Money raised at the fundraiser will support GARNA’s continued work in the Upper Arkansas Valley. Contributions from sponsors and local individual donors are helping to make the event possible.
