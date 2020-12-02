Chaffee County Public Health and Salida School District will offer a COVID-19 testing clinic from noon-3 p.m. Thursday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds for any school-aged family that:
• Traveled for Thanksgiving.
• Saw people outside of their household.
• Are symptomatic.
• Participated in any other activity that puts them at risk for developing COVID-19.
Salida School superintendent David Blackburn said in a letter to district families, “If you are feeling symptomatic or traveled or realize you took risks this break, please consider participating in this testing event.
“We are trying to avoid any unnecessary exposures and quarantines on staff and families.
“Thank you to our local public health for responding to our request for this special event,” he said.
Families must sign up by 8 a.m. Thursday at https://curative.com/sites/9101 to register for this opportunity.
Those who miss the appointment window may access the CCPH Friday testing at the Touber Building by making an appointment at 719-539-4510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.