Fees are waved at national parks, wildlife refuges and other public lands and waters managed by the Department of the Interior for fifth grade students and their families from now until Aug. 31.
This was announced after U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt signed a secretary’s order Wednesday.
Since 2015 the Department of the Interior has issued an Every Kid Outdoors Annual pass to U.S. fourth-grade students, which give them access to national parks and other federal lands for an academic year.
Last year’s fourth-graders who may not have had the opportunity to use their pass during the latter part of the school year due to COVID-19 closures, will be able to use their passes as fifth-graders.
In Colorado, opportunities include Great Sand Dunes National Park, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mesa Verde National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Bents Old Fort, Dinosaur National Monument, Florissant Fossil Beds and other lands administered by the Department of the Interior.
