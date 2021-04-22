Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center announced Tuesday that it is removing the 30 minutes between time slots at the pool.
The schedule will remain the same except for the removal of the 30 minutes between time slots and this new schedule goes into effect beginning April 26, according to the city.
The facility will still undergo thorough cleaning, and participants will still be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Aquatic center staff made the decision to make the change after reviewing new Chaffee County Health Department COVID-19 restrictions.
The aim is to maximize the number of participants in the facility, while still allowing participant and staff safety according to the city.
