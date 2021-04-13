Vicki Proffit, executive director of Sarah’s Home, a faith-based residential home on the Front Range for girls age 12-18 who have been rescued from sex trafficking, will give a presentation for women about her work at 2 p.m. April 17, at Living Waters Assembly of God, 5300 E. U.S. 50.
Proffit has been a missionary in the Philippines and in 2003 became founder and director of Teen Challenge House of Promise on the Western Slope.
Sarah’s Home provides therapy life skills and medical care to the victims of sex trafficking.
Proffit will also speak at a 10:30 a.m. worship service at the church. Children’s church will be available during the worship service.
For more information call the church office at 719-539-6826, Rev. Stan Rutkowski at 719-424-0627 or Elsie at 719-221-8094.
