Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze announced the implementation of Stage 1 fire restrictions in response to recent precipitation.
In a press release Friday (Sept. 11) Spezze said the restrictions include all unincorporated lands in Chaffee County with the exception of U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands, which are under their own Stage I fire restrictions which are different than the county’s.
It is advised to check with those entities on their restrictions.
Chaffee County Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibit all open burning including slash piles, debris piles and agricultural land burning along with pyrotechnic or exploding targets.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions allow:
• Camp fires within a permanently constructed fire ring or grate, 3 feet max in diameter in a developed campground, public or private property.
• Liquid propane or liquid gas fires or stoves controlled by a valve.
• Fireplaces within a closed building with fire screens affixed to the flue
• Charcoal grill fires and pellet stove fires at private residences.
All residents and visitors are reminded that a more stable weather pattern is predicted over the next several days which could produce drying conditions and to exercise caution when building or maintaining any type of fire.
Gov. Jared Polis implemented a 30-day statewide Stage I fire ban for the state on Aug. 18, which remains in effect through Sept. 18.
