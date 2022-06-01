Colorado University Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George will discuss how climate change is impacting human rights from 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 8 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The chancellor and athletic director will be joined by Matt Burgess, an environmental studies professor, Clint Carroll, associate professor of ethnic studies, and Kathryn Wendell, executive director of the center for ethics and social responsibility at CU Boulder’s Leeds School of Business, a press release stated.
