Bottom of the seventh, tied 10-10 as the Spartans lay down a bunt to drive the winning run home from third to win the game Tuesday at home. There is a good chance this win might push Salida into the playoff picture. See The Mountain Mail on Friday for the full story.
Spartans sluggers beat BV 11-10
- by Brian McCabe Mail News Editor
