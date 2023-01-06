Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region Sportsperson’s Caucus will hold a public meeting from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Southeast Region offices in Colorado Springs. The meeting will also be streamed live via the CPW Facebook page.
“Besides our scheduled topics, our Sportsperson’s Caucus is a great opportunity for hunters, anglers, trappers and outdoor enthusiasts to engage with CPW staff and our caucus representatives,” said acting Southeast Region Manager Mitch Martin. “I hope all CPW outdoor enthusiasts will participate as we carry on the tradition of giving Colorado residents an active voice in how CPW manages wildlife.”
Along with an update about the nationwide search for a new director for CPW, Martin will cover efforts to attract new hunters, an overview of CPW’s new Keep Colorado Wild park pass and changes in hunting licenses. Deputy Regional Manager April Estep will present the agency’s wolf management plan and public hearing dates.
Julie Stiver, senior terrestrial biologist, will address CPW’s plans for the 2025-29 Big Game Season Structure, including the timeline for the planning process and opportunities for public engagement.
More information on the big game season is online at shorturl.at/dFWX1.
Paul Foutz, senior aquatic biologist, will provide updates on aquatics issues in the region. Other issues of interest to hunters, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts will also be covered during the meeting.
The meeting will be streamed live via CPW’s statewide Facebook page at facebook.com/CoParksWildlife. The agenda is posted at cpw.state.co.us.
