The Alliance offices have relocated to 1055 E. U.S. 50, the building recently vacated by Central Colorado Title and Escrow.
“We’re really excited about our new space,” Shelley Schreiner, executive director, said in a press release. “The new space is more physically accessible to survivors of domestic and sexual violence to seek services, as there are no stairs. There’s also a really great room for our Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Support Groups. One of our favorite features is that there is a private, comfortable room right in the office where we can conduct medical and evidence collection exams for survivors.”
The organization has transitioned back to providing services for people experiencing sexual or domestic violence, in person at the new location in addition to its 24/7 crisis line.
The Alliance also added a chat hotline on its website where people can ask questions or seek help directly from an advocate without having to call. The chat hotline is available during business hours, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-in services are also available during business hours.
