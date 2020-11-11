Joyful Journey installs chargers

Joyful Journeys Hot Springs Spa, 28640 CR 58EE, Moffat, recently announced the installation of four, new electric vehicle chargers on site.
Two chargers are placed in the visitors parking lot and are open to day guests.
Two more chargers are located inside the gates, in the hotel parking area, for overnight guests. The chargers are “phase two” and can handle a wide range of electric vehicles.
Visitors can drive their electric cars here and ‘charge up,’ while they enjoy the Joyful Journey facilities a press release stated.
