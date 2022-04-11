Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.