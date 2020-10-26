Editor’s note: This is a letter sent out by Salida School District to families Sunday afternoon.
I find myself continually thanking families for the patience, grace and flexibility. And, it is appropriate that I do so. I am so glad to be walking through this global crisis in our little town. I truly can’t imagine what it would be like in other parts of the country. Thank you.
This last week was a tough one. Salida High School, Salida Middle School and the Crest Academy will stay in a remote mode through Nov. 2. Those schools are set to return on Nov. 3.
I do worry about how we, as adults, will handle this tough week during the presidential election.
Emotions are running high for many, and election exhaustion for all.
Please help keep our kids out of the politics.
We want to be in person, because we want to be with your students and give them everything we can imagine. That is what community schools are about.
We will make our decision about Longfellow and the Early Childhood Center tomorrow. Please remember that all campuses, including Longfellow and Early Childhood Center, are remote on Monday.
We are not confident yet about Tuesday. We have delayed that decision first to be sure we have sufficient staff to operate programming.
Second, we are watching the community conditions, and evaluating how our decision fits into those circumstances.
Every day the numbers and circumstances change. We are working with public health to monitor and evaluate the scenario.
We are also evaluating expanding our mask mandate to include Longfellow students. If there is an inconvenience that will better allow us to ensure in-person instruction, then we are going to consider it.
Please be safe. Reduce your social interactions. Support those on quarantine with a meal and a call. The only way out of this crisis is through it. No one gets to avoid it, and no one is immune to it. Offer everyone grace and patience.
David Blackburn is superintendent of Salida School District, R-32-J.
