The Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Citizen Task Force invites the public to its meeting from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 15.
Participants may attend in person at 307 W. Sackett Ave. in Salida) or via Zoom at ahra.mobi/ctf.
According to a press release agenda item requests may be submitted for consideration before the meeting by emailing ahra@state.co.us.
The task force has been functioning since 1990 as an advisory committee to discuss management, growth and development issues throughout the recreation area.
