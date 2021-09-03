Alpha Omicron Chapter No. 770 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha recently awarded scholarships to six 2021 students.
A Jan Linsday scholarship of $2,000 was awarded to Noel Haas, attending Arkansas Tech for an education in emergency management.
A second $2,000 Jan Linsday scholarship was awarded to Daniel Richardson, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, to follow an education in business/engineering.
Hannah Rhude received the third Jan Linsday scholarship of $1,000 to study civil engineering at the Colorado School of Mines.
One $1,000 Marlene Givan Scholarship was awarded to Caden Pitts, Northeastern Junior College, to study fire science.
A $1,000 Goldie Davidoff scholarship was awarded to University of Arizona biology/pre-med student Sophie Pressly.
Cassidy Gillis received a $1,000 Alpha Omicron scholarship for environmental studies at the University of California-Santa Cruz.
Diana Wood wrote that “Alpha Omicron No. 770 wishes to thank the Marlene Givan family, the Goldie Davidoff family and the Jan Linsday family for their support and help in making it possible to present scholarships to these deserving high school seniors in our community.”
