Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: California vegetable bake, spinach salad with egg and light Italian dressing, pear, citrus cup, oatmeal raisin cup and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Stuffed peppers, chopped spinach with malt vinegar, applesauce cake and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Chili con carne, steamed broccoli, cornbread, trail mix with nuts and raisins and sliced apples.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: n/a
Wednesday: n/a
Thursday: n/a
Monday: n/a
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Pizza, corn and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken fajitas, hot vegetable and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Hamburger, potato salad and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Ground beef and cheese nachos, hot vegetable and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Chicken tortilla soup, cheese quesadilla and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Philly cheese steak, sloppy joe, corn and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Oven-baked chicken, potato wedges, breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Cheesy breadstick with marinara sauce, Italian green beans and fruit and salad bar.
