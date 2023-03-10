The skies will stay light a little later starting Sunday with the change from standard time to daylight saving time.
That also means it will be a little darker in the morning, and early-morning commuters are advised to watch for wildlife as they make the morning drive.
The “spring forward” switch officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday when we lose an hour by advancing the clock to 3 a.m.
It’s a good idea to set clocks before going to bed Saturday to avoid being an hour late for Sunday morning events.
